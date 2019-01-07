Portsmouth snubbed for Harry Redknapp tour

Harry Redknapp has announced dates for his live tour - but will not be visiting Portsmouth.

The former Blues boss is travelling the country with his An Audience with Harry Redknapp show.

Harry Redknapp is not visiting Portsmouth on his new tour

That’s after Redknapp shot to national attention by being crowned king of the jungle in I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The man who guided Pompey to the Premier League and FA Cup glory will be visiting the likes of Southend, Canterbury, Crawley, Eastbourne and Stevenage between May and November.

But there’s no Portsmouth dates slated for the show which will see Redknapp recount the stories which made him such a hit with I’m a Celebrity viewers.