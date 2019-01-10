Portsmouth title rivals Luton name Harford as interim boss

Have your say

Luton have appointed Mick Harford as their interim manager.

The former Hatters striker has temporarily replaced Nathan Jones, who was appointed Stoke boss this week, in the Kenilworth Road hot seat.

Interim Luton boss Mick Harford

Harford’s main priority will be to cut Pompey’s lead at the top of the League One table, with Kenny Jackett’s side currently five points clear of second-placed Luton on 57 points.

But standing in his way on Saturday will be third-placed Sunderland.

They sit a point behind the Hatters in third spot and with a game in hand going into the match at the Stadium of Light.

League leaders Pompey play host to Blackpool on Saturday.

The Blues are due to travel to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, January 29.