Portsmouth to face Maidenhead after Chippenham are edged in hard-fought FA Cup replay 

Portsmouth will take on Maidenhead United in the FA Cup first round after a goal from Adrian Clifton settled the FA Cup replay against Chippenham.

Both teams fought hard to earn progress and a lucrative tie at home to the Blues.

But it was Maidenhead who got the 1-0 win to the delight of their home fans.

The first half ended 0-0 with Chippenham having missed the best chances.

After the break the visitors continued to play well and look the brighter team.

Even when they had James Guthrie sent off on 56 minutes they still pushed forward.

But they couldn’t get the goal they probably deserved and were made to pay.

Clifton broke the deadlock on 74 minutes.

He was in the right place to knock the ball over the line after a superb cross hit the post and rolled along the line.

A crowd of 738 watched the match at York Road.

Now National League outfit Maidenhead can look forward to facing Kenny Jackett’s Pompey in the first round of the famous competition next month.