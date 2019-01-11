Have your say

Andy Cannon could be handed his Pompey debut against Blackpool.

The midfielder completed his move to Fratton Park from Rochdale on January 2.

But Cannon was unavailable for the Blues against Norwich in the FA Cup or Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy, having represented the Dale in both competitions this season.

This is the first game the 22-year-old is eligible for and could fill the void Ben Thompson has left in midfield after returning to Millwall.

Kenny Jackett has to decide whether to play Dion Donohue or Brandon Haunstrup at left-back.

The former made his first appearance for more than two months at Carrow Road in the role last weekend, while Haunstrup featured against the Shrimpers on Tuesday.

Oli Hawkins (calf) remains sidelined for the next couple of weeks, while hamstring-victims Nathan Thompson and Lee Brown, Ben Close (ankle) and Luke McGee (wrist) continue their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, No1 keeper Mark Howard is highly doubtful for the Tangerines.

The 32-year-old sustained a recurrence of a groin injury in his side’s 3-0 FA Cup third-round loss to Arsenal last weekend.

Christoffer Mafoumb replaced Howard in the 69th minute at Bloomfield Road and is expected to line up against Pompey.

Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton and Ben Heneghan all could return from the sidelines, while Jordan Thompson is back from suspension.

Terry McPhillips’ side will, however, be without midfielder Jimmy Ryan (knee), Mark Cullen (hamstring), Max Clayton (hamstring) and Joe Dodoo (ankle).