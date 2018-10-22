Portsmouth will face Chippenham or Maidenhead in FA Cup

Have your say

Pompey have been handed an away trip to non-league opposition Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United in the first round of the FA Cup.

Kenny Jackett’s Blues, who are top of League One, enter the competition at this stage.

Chippenham are 12th in the National League South.

Maidenhead are currently 18th in the National League.

The two teams drew 1-1 on Saturday in the fourth qualifying round.

An injury-time goal for hosts Chippenham earned them a replay at Maidenhead on Tuesday night.

The first round ties will take place during the second weekend of November.

