Have your say

Lloyd Isgrove has hit back at critics who have claimed he’s injury prone.

The winger has insisted he’s raring to go and ready to help Pompey clinch promotion from League One.

Isgrove completed his loan move to Fratton Park from Barnsley for the remainder of the season on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old had been out of favour at Oakwell and restricted to just two League One appearances all campaign.

The last of those came against the Blues in December’s 1-1 draw at Fratton Park and he subsequently wasn’t included in a Tykes squad before his departure.

Following his Pompey arrival, some Barnsley fans claimed the one-cap Wales international is vulnerable to setbacks.

Isgrove revealed he’s virtually been fully fit all season – but fell out of manager Daniel Stendel’s plans.

And the former Southampton man believes any problems he has had are just ‘part and parcel of the game’.

He said: ‘Fans think I have been injured but I actually haven’t.

‘I’ve just not been involved. I’ve been training all of the time.

‘People asked the gaffer “Where is he?” and he’d reply “He’s just at home” but I’ve been fit all season.

‘I’ve obviously had a couple of niggles but was only out for around 10 days in September.

‘I’ve been fully fit since then. Because I wasn’t involved, people just assumed I was injured but I was alright.

‘They’re going to get that because I wasn’t playing but it's just one of them. Basically, I was just out of favour.

‘I have had injuries in previous seasons but that is part and parcel of the game. It’s just one of them and you have to get back fit.

‘That’s why I have come down here fit, started training and raring to go, so hopefully I will be involved.

‘I trained on Thursday and have been training at Barnsley.’

Following the loan recalls of Andre Green and David Wheeler to Aston Villa and QPR respectively, Kenny Jackett was short of wide options.

That prompted the Pompey boss to move for Isgrove – a player who’s been on his radar for the past few years.

While the forward will be behind wing wizards Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis in the pecking order, he can operate on either flank.

The former Sheffield Wednesday loanee added: ‘I can play on either wing.

‘I’m comfortable with both feet and can play on either wing and Kenny was obviously happy with that.’