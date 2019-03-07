Have your say

Ronan Curtis has been named in the Republic of Ireland’s provisional squad for their Euro 2020 qualifying games against Gibraltar and Georgia.

The winger, who made his Eire debut as a half-time substitute in the friendly against Northern Ireland in November, had been involved in former boss Martin O’Neill’s past four squads.

Now he’s been included in new-man Mick McCarthy’s plans for the forthcoming internationals.

The former Ipswich boss made his return to the Republic of Ireland’s managerial hot seat in November, after guiding Ireland to the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Curtis has played 41 games for the Blues during his debut season at Fratton Park.

He has scored 11 goals in that time and recorded 15 assists, including two in Saturday’s 5-1 thumping of Bradford.

In total, he has two international caps.

The Republic of Ireland’s games against Gibralar (away) and Georgia (home) take place on March 23 and 26 respectively.

Curtis is due to miss Pompey’s trip to Shrewsbury on March 23 but will be back in time for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland (March 31).