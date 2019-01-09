Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis up for monthly accolade 

Have your say

Ronan Curtis has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for December.

The Pompey winger played a vital role to ensure his side maintained their lead at the summit of the table.

Curtis made seven appearances as Kenny Jackett’s men picked up 12 points out of a possible 18.

The recently-capped Republic of Ireland international scored one goal and created four.

Curtis netted in the 3-1 win over promotion rivals Sunderland at Fratton Park on December 22.

He also conjured up both assists in the 2-0 win against Southend on December 8 and a pair in the 5-2 romp at Fleetwood on December 29.

Curtis faces competition from Doncaster striker John Marquis, Peterborough marksman Ivan Toney and Luton’s Matty Pearson for the accolade.