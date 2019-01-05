Portsmouth young gun ready for big FA Cup moment at Norwich

Have your say

Brandon Haunstrup believes he’s ready for his biggest FA Cup moment.

Pompey’s young left-back is in line to start in the third round of the famous, old competition as his team go to Norwich today.

Pompey's Brandon Haunstrup. Picture: Joe Pepler

Haunstrup, 22, feels the clash with the Championship promotion chasers represents the most significant he’s faced in the FA Cup.

The Waterlooville academy graduate has taken on Cardiff, Ipswich and Reading in his career to date.

Haunstrup reckons the challenge of stopping the Canaries is one he’s prepared for after his previous experiences.

He said: ‘I’ve played against Derby and Reading when I was 18. They were big ones.

‘Norwich is the best tie I’ve been involved in the FA Cup, though.

‘We played Cardiff last year a well.

‘I’ve played in those games and it does give me confidence.

‘Even in the reserve games against Championship players coming back from injuries are good tests.

‘I played against (Garath) McLeary from Reading, so I’ve got those experiences on my CV.’

Pompey have defensive injuries as well as midfielder Ben Close missing going into the Norwich game.

Haunstrup is confident the squad can handle those absences as they aim to learn more about their potential

He added: ‘It’s great for the squad to go there, have the test and see if we can cope with the pace of it.

‘There’s a massive difference but they are the leagues you want to be in.

‘If you look at the squad depth we have real quality in every position.

‘Any player who comes can do just as good a job as the player they are replacing.

‘Everyone’s ready for it and wants to be in the team.’