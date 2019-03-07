Have your say

Kenny Jackett has revealed Matt Clarke had to have one of Nathan Thompson’s teeth removed from his head following their collision in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Bradford.

The duo collided head on during the second half at Fratton Park.

The collision between Nathan Thompson, left, and Matt Clarke Picture: Simon Hill

Pictures taken at the time by photographer Simon Hill clearly showed right-back Thompson immediately losing teeth in the smash up.

After a delay as both players received treatment, Thompson was substituted on 77 minutes.

Clarke continued on but was later removed on 84 minutes as the coming together took its toll.

Both are in line to feature at Charlton on Saturday.

But speaking in his pre-match press conference, Jackett disclosed the impact was so great that Clarke had one of Thompson’s teeth lodged in his head for a time afterwards.

The duo were among four players to leave the field against Bradford through injury, with Oli Hawkins and Ronan Curtis also coming off with complaints.

’They are all okay and trained this week,’ said Jackett.

‘They’ve no problems, but with Matt Clarke he had part of the weekend with one of Nathan’s teeth in his head due to that collision.

‘But they’ve pulled that out, stitched him up.

‘And, yeah, along with Oli Hawkins and Ronan Curtis who came off, those guys are okay (to feature against Charlton)>