Ronan Curtis wants the Fratton faithful to reproduce the crackling atmosphere they created against Sunderland when they host Barnsley tomorrow (3pm).

The winger regards the victory over the Black Cats as his favourite game at PO4 since joining from Derry City last summer.

Kenny Jackett’s men delivered a superb performance to defeat their promotion rivals 3-1 on December 22.

Curtis, Gareth Evans and Ben Thompson were on target as the Blues kept up their charge towards the League One title.

However, Pompey’s recent run of seven games winless in the league means they've slipped from top spot to fourth.

Jackett’s troops welcome second-placed Barnsley to Fratton Park tomorrow.

It’s regarded as a must-win game by many if the Blues are to clinch automatic promotion this term.

Curtis believes it will be key the crowd rally behind their team.

And the Republic of Ireland international has told the supporters to conjure up another intimidating ambience.

Curtis told Expres FM: ‘I was at Derry and we only used to get 3,000 or 4,000 but here you get 18,000 to 20,000.

‘It’s an amazing crowd and they are fantastic when we’re playing well.

‘The best crowd of played in front of so far was probably Sunderland at home.

‘That was amazing and they really got behind us.

‘Hopefully they can continue to be like that for the rest of the season.’