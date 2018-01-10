Sadler: Pompey Ladies must learn from Blackburn defeat

JAY SADLER felt Pompey Ladies needed to take charge early on as they saw their FA Cup ambitions dashed by a 7-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

The FA Premier League northern division side ran out emphatic winners to progress.

But before they took charge manager Sadler felt his team had opportunities to make the difference and also wasn’t happy with decisions from the officials for the first two goals.

He said: ‘There were a few positives. We have got to take time to reflect, rebuild and move forward.

‘We started quick off the blocks and didn’t give Blackburn too much time on the ball.

‘In the game of that magnitude, you have got to take those chances.

‘Teams like Blackburn are going to punish you and they did against the run of play for their first goal.

‘I felt we could have had more protection from the referees.

‘There were two blatant fouls in the build-up to their first two goals.

‘We have got a lot to learn, we have a lot to take into the training ahead and the game on Sunday at Lewes.’

Nadine Bazan, Katie James and Shannon Sievwright returned to the starting line-up for Pompey at the At JMO Sports Park.

Along with a number of changes to the team from the match against AFC Wimbledon, there was also a change to the formation, as Sadler opted for a 4-3-3 system.

The game started with the travelling Blues piling on the pressure in the third round tie which was a tough looking one against the side who won that division last season.

It took eight minutes for the first chance of the tie.

Sammy Quayle out jumped the Blackburn defender and headed just wide.

Then it was Blackburn’s turn, several shots came in quick succession for the hosts, all of which were well saved by Blues keeper Robyn Levett who stood out as one of the best players of the day.

Pompey responded and Rachel Panting surged down the right-hand side and crossed for Quayle but the Rovers keeper got there just ahead of the Pompey forward.

Blackburn took control with a three-minute quick-fire double.

They added a third just before the break with a nice piece of passing play which was rounded off by Lagan Makin.

Ten minutes into the second-half it was 5-0 to the home side and Blackburn added two more goals late on to round off the win.

POMPEY LADIES: Levett, Peck (Widdowson 51mins), Southgate, Currie, Bazan (McLachlan 63mins), Clark, James, Sievwright, Panting, Stephens, Quayle. Subs not used: Paines, Kirby, Geer

– OLLIE COOK