Scunthorpe trio set for Pompey unveiling

Scunthorpe have bolstered their promotion hopes with two signings in a day.

And the loan pair will join fellow new arrival Cameron McGeehan in the squad for tomorrow’s Pompey clash.

Yesterday saw Ivan Toney (Newcastle) and Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) captured for the remainder of the season.

Their Glanford Park presence boosts a side sitting fourth in League One and five points adrift of second spot.

Toney had been recalled by parent club Newcastle from Paul Cook’s Wigan earlier in the week following six goals in 28 appearances.

The Toon had been concerned at the lack of starts for the League One leaders, with more than half arriving from the bench.

Toney was then returned to the club where he scored seven goals in 17 outings during the second half of last season.

That contribution helped Graham Alexander’s men reach the play-offs, where they were eliminated by Millwall in the semi-finals.

Now he’s poised to make a second Iron debut in tomorrow’s visit to Fratton Park

Boss Alexander told the Scunthorpe Telegraph: ‘It is no secret I’ve admired Ivan for a long time and having him here last season was really good for us and him.

‘He scored some really vital goals for us and enjoyed his time here.

‘I spoke to him in the summer but he wanted to try something different, which he did.

‘He went to Wigan and it possibly didn’t work out as well as he hoped, but that is not to take away the quality Ivan possesses.

‘We had the opportunity to try to get him back on board in this window and fortunately enough we have been able to do that so I am really excited about having him back.

‘He made a good impression first time round and enjoyed playing with the players who were here last year, and the supporters took to him as well.

‘Ivan really enjoyed his time here and wanted to come back. I think the frustrations of the last few months can come out in his performances for us.

‘He can compete with the rest of the players in the team and help us win games.

‘I think he can improve on what he did.

‘He is a young player that has got very good attributes and we need to find the consistency in his performance to make sure he plays 50 games a season, and that is the same with any young player.’