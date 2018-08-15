Seething defender fumes at Pompey’s cup collapse

Christian Burgess fumed he could see Pompey's Carabao Cup collapse coming.

The Blues centre-back was left seething by his team throwing away a second-half lead as they were dumped out by AFC Wimbledon last night.

Burgess' 49th-minute header looked set to send Kenny Jackett's men into the second round at Fratton Park.

But two goals in the final 14 minutes – including an Anton Walkes own goal two minutes from time – saw Neal Ardley's side grab a come-from-behind victory.

To rub salt into the wounds it's the first time the Dons have won a match in the competition since returning to the Football League in 2011.

Pompey have now fallen at the first hurdle three years on the bounce, and they had only themselves to blame for failing to deliver.

Burgess was livid at the manner in which Jackett's side unravelled in front of a crowd of 6,588.

And he pulled no punches in his assessment of his team's display.

He said: ‘It's disappointing.

‘We wanted to progress and we wanted to hold on to the win. After going in front we wanted to hit them on the break and go further in front. We failed to do that.

‘It's hard to say where it went wrong just after the game when you're frustrated.

‘We'd have hoped that when we go 1-0 up we'd see the game out.

‘We didn't control the game enough and it looked like it was coming. They got on top towards the and we couldn't find that right ball. We couldn't control it.

‘We couldn't control it enough at the end. We were under too much pressure and it told.

‘I'm not happy. It's fair say that (he's seething). That's fair.’

Burgess was out to stake a claim for a spot in Jackett's side as he was handed his first start of the season last night.

He got on the scoresheet and looked largely composed, but the 26-year-old could see no positives coming from a bleak evening for Pompey.

Burgess refused to engage with the notion he’d helped his case for more starting time.

He added: ‘We lost 2-1. I'm a centre-half and it's my job to keep clean sheets. We failed to do that and I'm not happy with it.

‘We're paid to be fit and available. I'm no different and that's what I'm doing.

‘We all wanted to progress in the cup and get a big name. We've failed to do that and that is disappointing but we have to move on.’