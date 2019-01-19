Sign a striker… poor all round… how Portsmouth fans reacted to loss at Oxford United 

Have your say

Pompey were condemned to successive League One defeats at Oxford United.

The Blues fell to a 2-1 loss and had their advantage at the summit of the table slashed to just a point.

Craig MacGillivray makes a save against Oxford. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett was again without Oli Hawkins through a calf injury.

And Pompey boss opted to drop Brett Pitman in favour of Jamal Lowe spearheading his attack,

Pitman did come off the bench to reduce the arrears after Cameron Brannagan and James Henry gave Oxford the lead in the first half.

But following the defeat members of the Fratton faithful still want to see Jackett bolster his striking options during this month’s transfer window.

Here’s what they had to say after the game on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Barrie Jenkins

Four shots on target in two games, poor all round, lame tactics, poor team selection, definitely no plan B.

This decent team is being caught and will be over taken in the not too distant future

Mike Lin Dopp

Two shots on target last game two today. Tells a story Why buy an attacking midfielder and play him in defence. Awful tactics today.

Shawn Woodward

Need to be more adventurous and stop relying on one up front. He said last game we need to be more incisive and we we’re not despite the talk and doing it in training.

Harry Wood

I’ll still back you, but we need to start winning again soon Mr Jackett, get a striker and another midfielder in!

Neil Hayden

Two bottom half teams and lost both. Another year in lower tier.

Stephen Sackett

In Kenny we trust keep your heads up boys.

Tony Wilson

Drastically below par attacking wise.

Billy James

Not playing a proper striker from the start may have been the issue. Thirteeen points from 27 that isn't promotion form.

Mel Clarke

We need a striker Kenny because Lowe isn’t a forward.

Jan Yates

Played Dennis he gets an assist, use him more often please.