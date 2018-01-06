Smith rescues Pompey Academy draw at Swindon

Have your say

Pompey Academy started off the new year with a 1-1 draw at Swindon Town in the Youth Alliance southwest division today.

Dan Smith rescued a point for the young Blues late into the second half.

Both teams produced minimal chances in the first period and went into the break at a stalemate.

However, the hosts took the lead in the second half through a long-range strike from Oliver Rejek.

Pompey refused to return to the south coast empty-handed, though, and Smith – who was on the bench for the first team’s 2-1 loss at Bristol Rovers on New Year’s Day – was on target to equalise for the visitors.

The Blues next face Oxford United at Furze Lane on Saturday, January 20 (11am).