Smith was poor at Pompey – but is bound to score against us

The debate continues to be as lively as ever at portsmouth.co.uk and The News’ Pompey Facebook page.

The return of Michael Smith this weekend, Matt Clarke’s role and Nicke Kabamba’s loan have been among the topics debated. Here’s a flavour of those posts.

• Smith was given plenty of chances, fell out of favour because he was just poor. Paul Cook thought he was skilful for whatever reason but I saw slow reactions and a poor first touch – Ed Watson

• You can’t afford to give players chance after chance in football. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out at a club for whatever reason – Richard Price

• Let’s just hope he doesn’t score against us as most ex Pompey striker’s do! – Dave Birch

• You watch him score against us #AlwaysTheWay – David Harman

• A good partnership between Clarke and Burgess shouldn’t be broken. Sort the left-back problem out with other alternatives, the young lad is doing okay there at the moment and hopefully will get better with more games – Rob Emery

• Brandon was very good at Charlton. Went to the Peterborough game and I thought Clarke lacked a tad of pace to be a left-back. Good stand in, though – Tony Saunders

• Give Brandon Haunstrup the chance between now and the transfer window to prove that Kenny Jackett doesn’t need to go out and sign a new left-back – Jason Butcher

• Kabamba needs a stroke of luck and a run in the side. If he works his socks off and gets the service he will score goals no problem at all. But when you have Pitman up top banging goals in he won’t get a sniff. I’d love to see some blistering power and pace up front we lack that – Ryan Boare

• Well he’s hardly had a loan to improve, Colchester don’t even pick him in matchday squad. Think League Two is a big step for him let alone this league, so back out on loan – Darren Cook

• Scored more goals at non-league level than Hawkins by a mile and has not been given a sensible chance yet – Richard Stenning