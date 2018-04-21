Steward treated after smoke bombs let off following Pompey defeat

A FEMALE steward had to be treated on the Fratton Park pitch after skirmishes broke out in the away end following Pompey’s defeat against Charlton today.

The Blues lost 1-0 in this afternoon’s League One game, effectively ending their hopes of reaching the League One play-offs.

Following Nicky Ajose’s first-half goal, smoke bombs were let off in the stand housing the away supporters.

Then, at the final whistle, punches were thrown by Charlton fans and more smoke bombs were set off causing red mist to float across the stadium.