Striker poised to depart Pompey

Curtis Main is poised to leave Pompey.

The striker has struggled to break into Kenny Jackett's side this season and is being monitored by Motherwell.

Main's Fratton Park departure could be sealed by mutual agreement - enabling him to then move to Scotland as a free agent.

The 25-year-old featured for nine minutes as a substitute against Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day in what could prove to be his final Blues outing.

Signed by Paul Cook in July 2016 for an undisclosed fee from Doncaster, Main has made 23 appearances and scored five goals for Pompey.

His first campaign was blighted by injury, while this term he has featured only nine times.