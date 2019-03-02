Pompey racked up a resounding 5-1 win over Bradford to end their nine-game wait for a League One

It kept the Blues fourth in the table, but Kenny Jackett’s men will be hoping the victory will get their bid for automatic promotion back on track.

Pompey celebrate a goal against Bradford

Academy graduate Ben Close struck twice, while Gareth Evans, Tom Naylor and Jamal Lowe were also on target.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful reacted to the thumping triumph on social media.

Chris Pompey FC: A strong performance which it should of been against a side heading for league 2, I hope we can keep it up next week against Charlton who will be a very different kettle of fish, I think the auto's have gone, so we must enter the play-offs in good form to have any chance

Graham Underwood: I know Bradford are near the bottom but so were Bristol Rovers but still a GREAT result....maybe playing for that walk out at Wembley - keep it up Blues

@hazzayt: Well done lads, everyone played well and good to see Lowe and Curtis playing well again

Mel Clarke: Absolutely brilliant game today. Well done Pompey.

John Ellerton: There will obviously be much harder tests to come, but we put a poor side to the sword and played some decent passing football on the ground. We can't ask for more than that so keep it up.

Matt Davies: Read elsewhere that 'we should do as it was second from bottom'. But they forget the result last time against a lower side. This is what we needed to get our lads some confidence back and three much-needed points on the board.

@kieranwoodward8: Finally we got a league win. Hopefully we can go forward and go for a good run then look back Blue Army.

Ron Johnson: Good all-round display, well done lads.

@mojopin14: I hoped for a revival and I/we got it...Great result lads and here is to a great March/ rest of season.

Dave Downworth: Now can we have a run and try keep same team well done.