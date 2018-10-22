Studious Portsmouth will show utmost respect to non-league FA Cup hosts

Have your say

Pompey will not be taking anything for granted in the FA Cup when they face either Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United.

Assistant boss Joe Gallen has promised the Blues will do all their homework to make sure they can put in the best possible performance on the day.

Hosting the first round tie will be a big occasion for either of the non-league sides who replay on Tuesday night.

Kenny Jackett’s men are currently top of League One and of course have great FA Cup pedigree having won the competition in 2008 and reached the final in 2010.

Chippenham Town are in the National League South, while Maidenhead are in the National League.

Pompey are in league action against Burton on Tuesday but Gallen stated they will keep a very close eye on the FA Cup replay.

He said: ‘We need to do a bit of homework. It is two teams we don’t know lots about.

‘We have to start looking at them as soon as possible.

‘Obviously we have a game now in the replay where we will get to see them.

‘We’ll send scouts to watch it.

‘Between now and the game we will do our homework on them like we would any league game.

‘We will show them the utmost respect.’

The first round ties will take place from November 9 to 12.

Chippenham earned their replay with an equaliser in the 94th minute of the fourth qualifying round tie.

Now they visit Maidenhead to play for the right to host the Blues next month.

