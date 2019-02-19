Have your say

Sunderland leapfrogged Pompey into third in League One after putting Gillingham to the sword.

Jack Ross’ men delivered a 4-2 win at the Stadium of Light to move a point ahead of the Blues with a game in hand.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross

The Black Cats took the lead in the fourth minute through Lee Cattermole.

The Gills quickly hit back, though, with talisman Tom Eaves equalising two minutes later.

The clash continued to be played at a frenetic pace in the early stages, with Tom Flanagan netting on 10 minutes to restore Sunderland’s lead.

However, Steve Lovell’s men were again level through Brandon Hanlan five minutes before half-time.

The hosts took charge of the game in the second period, however, with £4m January deadline-day signing Will Grigg grabbing the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.

And Aiden McGeady rounded off Ross’ side’s triumph with a spot-kick of his own 13 minutes from full-time.

Fortunately for Pompey, second-placed Barnsley were unable to take advantage as they were frustrated by Burton at Oakwell.

The Tykes were forced to settled for a goalless draw and remain five points ahead of the Blues going into Saturday’s crunch meeting at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, Oxford United’s relegation worries continued after being beaten 4-2 at Accrington Stanley.

Billy Kee, Sean McConville, Jordan Clark and Luke Armstrong bagged for John Coleman’s troops, with Luke Garbutt and John Mousinho on target for the Us.

Joe Pigott’s hat-trick – which included a 95th-minute match-winning penalty – earned basement side AFC Wimbledon a precious 4-3 win at Rochdale.