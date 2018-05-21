Supporters’ club debate where Pompey need to strengthen

The transfer window has reopened again and the debate is raging between Pompey fans about where Kenny Jackett needs to strengthen during the summer.

We spoke to two supporters’ clubs asking which areas they feel the boss needs to bolster if the Blues are to mount a promotion challenge next season... James Richardson - Northern Blues I think we need an experienced centre midfielder. We need a bit of a Michael Doyle-type player, perhaps some who is of a higher calibre. If we can drag someone down from the Championship then that would be brilliant. Not having an experienced midfielder probably meant we didn’t grab a play-off spot this season. Ben Close did really well but we had a fill-in player next to him when Stuart O’Keefe and Danny Rose were injured. There was never someone as consistent alongside Close that we’ve had in previous seasons. There was no-one who could drop and cover the defence and give a bit more muscle. We could also do with a bit more pace up front. Conor Chaplin does do that but he doesn’t get the chances I’d like to see him get. On top of that, we need a left-back. Brandon Haunstrup is excellent but I’m not sure about Dion Donohue. Haunstrup is definitely going to be a brilliant left-back. He played in the last few games of the season and was perhaps one of our best players on the pitch. He’s showing a bit more maturity and I’d like to see him appear a lot more next season but I’m not sure if I’d be ready to name his as the No1 left-back for the whole season. We need a bit of depth on the bench but we also have a really good foundation if we can keep hold of Matt Clarke, Jamal Lowe and players like that Basher Benfield – Pompey Disabled Supporters Association I would have thought a midfielder will be the big one. We need an experienced ball winner in there . I thought it was going to be Stuart O’Keefe but he wasn’t really up for it, he was too injury prone. We’ll have Danny Rose coming back into it but we need back-up as well. Ben Close is still learning the trade and Adam May is going to move further forward according to Kenny Jackett. Pompey definitely need a winger, without a doubt. Matty Kennedy wasn’t the asnwer and Kal Naismith went off the boil. We need a good winger with decent work-rate. I didn’t think Connor Ronan was good enough in this league - he flattered to deceive. He might come good in time but he looks nowhere near good enough for this division at the moment. Jackett also possibly needs to get a goalkeeper. Luke McGee is a brilliant shot-stopper but doesn’t command the area like David Forde did. In some ways, McGee reminds me of Alan Knight, although with Knightsie you knew he wasn’t going to come. But McGee starts coming then stops and we conceded a few goals because of that this season. Forward-wise, you’ve got to hope Brett Pitman has another good season and we might see a bit more of Oli Hawkins. But we need someone with creativity. Since Kyle Bennett left in January, we haven’t really got someone who can play the old-fashioned No10 role as it’s not Conor Chaplin’s position. I’d like to see Anton Walkes come back because he can cover quite a few positions, which can be advantageous as the season goes on. Jackett might bring an experienced left-back in but you’ve got to give Brandon Haunstrup the chance, really. He’s nearly ready to make the position his own.