It's 0-0 at the break in Pompey's lastest pre-season warm-up at Swindon.

Pompey had the lion's share of chances with Oli Hawkins having a number of headers at goal.

But the best chance of the half fell to Ellis Iandolo who saw Craig MacGillivray smartly save his header.

It took 16 seconds for Ronan Curtis to curl Pompey's first effort over the top from 25 yards.

In the second minute Tom Naylor and Conor Chaplin combined to get Jamal Lowe away but Chris Robertson blocked his shot.

The resulting corner fell to Lowe, who drove a shot narrowly past the post from the edge of the box.

Then it was Hawkins' turn to put a chance wide, as he headed Brown's arcing cross off target from six yards.

Swindon should've opened the scoring after seven minutes as Iandolo was given a free header from Kyle Knoyle's cross, but MacGillivray reacted excellently to turn his header around the post.

Hawkins had another clear headed chance in the 16th minute but planted his effort wide from Brown's corner.

Keshi Anderson curled a chance over the top from 25 yards in the 19th minute.

But it was Pompey enjoying the lion's share of territory and chances.

And Brown's delivery was impressing, as he once again put a ball in which Hawkins headed over.

Chaplin's acrobatic volley then flew wide from 12 yards in the 26th minute.

Pompey old boy Matt Taylor was showing he'd lost none of his delivery quality from open play and dead-ball situations.

Steven Alzate woke the game from its slumber in the 36th minute when he slotted a 20 yarder inches past MacGillivray's far post.

And then Taylor curled a 20 yarder over the top five minutes before the break, in the last major action of the half.