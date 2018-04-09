The arrival of Pompey’s modern-day Noah

Have your say

Mick Quinn was christened ‘Noah’ during Fratton Park days which would culminate in Hall of Fame status.

Now Brett Pitman is emulating the striker’s handy Pompey habit of scoring two by two.

The marksman took his tally to 22 for the Blues’ campaign during the 3-3 draw at Rochdale on Saturday.

He registered twice at Spotland as Kenny Jackett’s side maintained their late-season surge towards the play-off spots.

It represents the seventh time this season Pitman has bagged a double in a match, while a maiden hat-trick continues to elude.

Quinn shared similar goal-scoring traits during almost three-and-a-half years on the south coast before moving to Newcastle in July 1989.

Of his 68-goal return in 137 appearances, the former Oldman man recorded a hat-trick just once.

However, on 10 occasions he netted twice in a match, chiefly during his opening seven months at the club following a switch from Boundary Park.

Between March and October 1986, Quinn hit Division Two doubles against Brighton, Bradford, Hull, Barnsley and Birmingham.

During that same period, he also grabbed two in a Littlewoods Cup encounter at Wrexham.

In addition, he later pounced twice against Blackburn in the FA Cup (January 1987) and a Division Two fixture with Stoke (February 1987).

During Quinn’s final Fratton Park season in 1988-89, there were doubles against Oldham (March 1989) and Sunderland (April 1989).

His sole hat-trick arrived in October 1986 against Derby which, according to book Played Up Pompey Too, was his favourite Blues match.

It was on the birthday of his sister Tricia and 24 hours before his mum’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Quinn’s future Pompey boss John Gregory was in the Rams’ team and also scored that day.

Fratton Park’s latest ‘Noah’ has similarly been prolific – in terms of goals and the amount of doubles registered.

Since returning from a hamstring injury, Pitman has recorded seven goals in five matches, including netting twice in encounters with Oldham, Oxford United and now Rochdale.

In fact, Pitman began his Pompey career by grabbing two against the Dale on the opening day of the season.

He has since also collected doubles against Fleetwood, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool.

Noah is back, with those goals going in two by two.