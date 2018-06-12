The View From Up North: Pompey signings provide optimism

Have your say

In our new feature, The View from up North, Pompey season-ticket holder DAN STATHAM gives his verdict on the hot topics surrounding the Blues.

This week, the North Stand regular assesses Kenny Jackett’s transfer business to date.

Kenny Jackett welcomes Tom Naylor to Fratton Park Picture: Portsmouth FC

Kenny Jackett has fulfilled his promise of making an early move in the transfer window.

Pompey have already made five signings, with a deal for Anton Walkes also close.

And, in my opinion, the new additions will provide plenty of optimism for the Fratton faithful.

I, personally, can’t wait to find out who our first opponents will be come August.

Despite pre-season expectations last summer, it was hard not to be disappointed that our season wasn’t extended last term through the play-offs.

But the Blues’ failure to be involved handed Jackett the opportunity to find the answers to the problems of last season quickly.

And he has done well to tackle the main issue – his squad’s depth.

The signings of Louis Dennis and Ronan Curtis from Bromley and Derry were criticised by many.

But with both arriving for little expense, it’s worth taking a punt on players who have everything to prove and very little to lose.

The two forwards have just enjoyed decent seasons at their former clubs.

And the extra threat in front of goal they’ll offer should provide optimism for fans – and take the load off Brett Pitman.

In goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, you have a player who played second fiddle to Dean Henderson at Shrewsbury last season.

He is someone who wants to prove he is more than just an able deputy – and will spur Luke McGee on to greater things.

MacGillivray’s arrival on a free transfer will also allow Alex Bass to get experience,

So it’s a win-win signing as far as I can see.

Lee Brown’s move from Bristol Rovers should also be applauded.

The experienced performer will provide much stability at left-back – a position that provided Jackett with many headaches last season.

Finally, the signing of Tom Naylor is the one to be truly impressed with.

While he isn’t a household name, he does bring experience, versatility and the tough-tackling mind-set we have missed since Michael Doyle’s departure.

His signing, again on a free transfer, answers one of the main problems of last season.

The lack of a strong, tough-tackling midfielder to partner a Ben Close or Danny Rose, saw us being overpowered by the stronger sides.

The versatile midfielder rejected a new deal at Burton, and also chose Pompey ahead of the likes of Sunderland.

His signing is a real statement of intent and I personally cannot wait to see how he impacts on the way we play football.

There seems to be more signings in the pipeline as well, and right now, it’s hard not to buy into the promotion dream for this upcoming season. I don’t know about you, but I’m excited!

Check out our live Pompey/League One transfer runner here