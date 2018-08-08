This is why transfer deadline day is earlier for Pompey and other League One clubs this year

Pompey and the rest of their League One rivals are facing a race against the clock to bring in new faces - and here's why.

Kenny Jackett will see the summer transfer window end earlier than ever before - after EFL clubs voted to bring the closure of the window in-line with that of Premier League clubs.

Top flight sides had previously voted to close the window before their season began, meaning that they would have to complete all deals by August 9.

And EFL clubs have followed suit - meaning that the transfer window will close on August 9 at 5pm.

FIFA regulations state that the transfer window must run for 12 weeks, meaning that this summer's window opened on May 17 before it's early-August closure.

However, this is something of a 'soft' closure of the transfer window - and Pompey can continue to seal some deals up until the end of August.

All permanent signings must be completed by the August 9 deadline, but clubs can still sign players on standard loan deals until August 31 at 5pm.

Indeed, players who are free agents can also be signed up until the August 31 deadline, meaning Jackett will have no need to stress if he can't bring in any new faces before the window closes.

In terms of outgoings, Pompey will still be able to sell players after August 9 - providing that the buying club is still within their nation's respective transfer window.