Thompson: Big-match occasions are what drew me to Pompey

Nathan Thompson looked ahead to the visit of Charlton and admitted: This is why I joined Pompey.

The Blues welcome the Addicks to Fratton Park tomorrow with their place in the League One play-off places at stake.

Pompey defender Nathan Thompson

Kenny Jackett's side need a victory to keep their top-six hopes alive, following their midweek defeat at the hands of Bradford.

Anything other than three points is likely to end their season with just two games remaining.

Meanwhile, fifth-placed Charlton will be looking to cement their position in the play-off places as the campaign reaches an exciting climax.

It all makes for an exciting Fratton Park spectacle, with another huge crowd expected at PO4.

And with so much riding on the outcome of the game, Thompson admitted this type of big-match scenario was what convinced him to move to Pompey last summer on a free transfer from Swindon.

The former Robins captain said: ‘As a player, this is what you look forward to.

‘It’s a big game in front of a sold-out crowd. This is why myself and players like Pits (Brett Pitman) came to a club like this.

‘When I signed for the club, being involved in games like this as we look to secure promotion is why I joined.

‘We’re in the play-off race three games from the end of the season and in touching distance.

'It’s all to play for – and what an exciting thing to be a part of.’