Time for Pompey boss’ difficult second album

That oft-trumpeted difficult second album is about to head into production.

Admittedly, the task which looms is considerably more onerous for Shrewsbury, who defied expectations to transform themselves from strugglers into promotion contenders.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Ben Queenborough

They stumbled to defeat in the League One play-off final, before subsequently losing manager Paul Hurst and many of their star performers.

The flash was dazzling but burnt itself out far too quickly. Mid-table would now be considered an achievement under new boss John Askey, perhaps a relegation battle more realistic.

Then there’s Pompey.

The Blues never reached the heights of the play-offs, falling short by five points and two positions, as Rotherham emerged triumphant from the qualifying quartet.

No doubt there are those scattered among the Fratton faithful who demanded top spot and a record points haul during the maiden season back in League One.

Yet the more grounded will recognise Kenny Jackett’s team overachieved in the 2017-18 campaign.

Granted, they could have finished higher, the handbrake to such ambition applied by a dreadful injury record and January transfer window inactivity in terms of an experienced midfielder.

Indeed, there was a 14-day spell at the turn of the year when Pompey occupied sixth spot, thereby existing among the play-off contenders.

Yet despite such giddying heights, they were situated largely around eighth place, with a fleeting low of 12th after November 2017.

It was a fair outcome – and represented the Blues exceeding the vast majority of supporters’ pre-season predictions.

With Paul Cook’s departure, Jackett’s arrival, the August 3 confirmation of fresh owners and new league surroundings to negotiate, this was always stipulated as a season to stabilise.

The metaphorical free-hit for a manager finding his feet and moulding a side capable of performing effectively at a different level.

League Two champions they may have been, but Pompey still required a degree of reconstruction, particularly considering the amount of senior pros having been recruited to earn promotion.

What unfolded was a campaign which bore moments of frustration and spells of irritation – but also a 25-goal striker in Brett Pitman, Matt Clarke, inset, Jamal Lowe and the home atmosphere against Wigan.

And the eighth-place finish offered encouragement, a spirit-lifting declaration that the following season could be even better. And it can.

However, the pressure is now on Jackett to maintain a play-off push and even beyond.

No more chat about consolidation in foreign climes, supporter expectation will crave continued progress, and rightly so. Football is not about standing in the mirror and admiring.

We are about to witness that difficult second album.

In fairness to Jackett, he raised the bar higher than most visualised –now he must surpass such impressive handiwork during the campaign which today kicks-off.

Those aspirations can be achieved, of course they can, having lost only Kal Naismith, Matty Kennedy, Connor Ronan and Stuart O’Keefe from his first-team contenders.

In truth, all could have done better. Their impacts were impeded through varying circumstances, some unfortunate, but Jackett will be confident of having added upgrades.

Craig MacGillivray, Lee Brown, Ronan Curtis, Tom Naylor and Louis Dennis have been recruited, with Anton Walkes’ stay made permanent.

Expect five of those six to line-up against Luton this afternoon, with Jackett bolstering his first team rather than inflating Pompey’s numbers.

Certainly, at this stage, it appears to be a comfortably stronger playing squad, bolstered by Danny Rose and Jack Whatmough’s return to fitness and now more experience among the younger performers.

Many reasons to be optimistic for the season ahead, although successfully capturing that elusive pair of a pacy striker and attacking midfielder would raise hopes further.

As it stands, it’s the play-offs for me. Anything more requires fresh additions – or, to be precise, newcomers for two positions.