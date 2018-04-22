Transfer Gossip: Pompey linked with Ireland Under-21 ace

Pompey have been linked with a move for Derry City player Ronan Curtis.

That's according to the Irish Independent, who report that the Blues have already started negotiations to sign the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

The 22-year-old is a left-sided midfielder, who can also operate through the middle.

Curtis has scored three goals in four appearances for Derry in the new League of Ireland this season, with his form for the Candystripes in recent seasons gaining much attention.

Last August he travelled to Sweden to sign for Ostersunds before negotiations broke down, while other English clubs continue to monitor his progress.

According to the Irish Independent, though, Kenny Jackett has stolen a march on his rivals for the player's signature.

His representative, Patrick Conliffe, of Full Contact Sports Agency. told the Irish paper: 'We believe Derry are in negotiations with Portsmouth and we will see how that plays out and discuss with Ronan his options.'