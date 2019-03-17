Transfer Gossip: Portsmouth tracking Blackburn Rovers and former Manchester City striker 

Have your say

Pompey are tracking Joe Nuttall, according to reports.

In today’s copy of the Sun, the Blues are said to be ‘hot on the heels’ of the Blackburn Rovers striker.

Blackburn striker Joe Nuttall. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Nuttall, 22, moved to Ewood Park from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in 2017.

He scored five goals in 19 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side last season when they clinched promotion from League One.

But the former Manchester City forward has been down the pecking order at Blackburn this term.

He’s featured 15 times – but only three have been from the outset – and has netted three times.

Nuttall has also had loan spells at Stranraer and Dumbarton during his career.