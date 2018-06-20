Two-year Pompey deal shows how highly Brandon Haunstrup is regarded 

THE FRATTON faithful who made regular trips to Furze Lane five years ago were treated to an abundance of talent on show.

Among the Blues’ academy side during the 2013-14 season were Conor Chaplin, Jack Whatmough, Ben Close and Adam May.

The quartet were all handed their professional debuts before they turned 18 and were tipped for bright futures from an early age.

Yet none of those names were handed the captaincy by Mark Kelly and Mikey Harris. The armband was instead given to Brandon Haunstrup.

The Waterlooville ace penned a new two-year deal at the Blues yesterday to tie him down until 2020. And it was news no Pompey fan could question or query.

It is deserved reward following his breakthrough campaign under Jackett last season.

Despite having just 10 appearances under his belt before the start of the season - and none in League One - he made hurtling progress.

Left-back proved to be a problem position for Pompey last season because of injuries to the likes of Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Damien McCrory.

Dion Donohue featured on the left-hand side of defence for the majority of last term. But Haunstrup also proved his worth when given the opportunity.

The 21-year-old handled one of the league’s most potent attackers, Graham Carey, immaculately in the 1-0 win over Plymouth in November.

And Gavin Massey didn’t have much joy, either, when eventual-champions Wigan suffered a 2-1 defeat at Fratton Park.

In total, Haunstrup registered 20 appearances last term – 16 of those coming in the league.

Although Pompey had a club option to extend his deal by a year, Jackett has instead chosen to given Haunstrup a further 12 months on top.

That shows how highly he’s regarded by his boss, who clearly regards the full-back as part of his plans.

Now the challenge for Haunstrup is to become first-choice left-back​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ahead of Donohue and new-boy Lee Brown.