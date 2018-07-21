Walkes handed Pompey start

Have your say

Anton Walkes has been handed a Pompey midfield role in today’s Swindon visit.

Yet there is no place in the starting line-up for Brett Pitman, with Conor Chaplin included in Kenny Jackett’s side.

The in-demand striker will operate behind Oli Hawkins against the League Two opponents, with Pitman on the bench,

That means Tom Naylor takes over as skipper – and partners new signing Walkes in the centre of midfield.

Meanwhile, Jack Whatmough again gets the nod ahead of Christian Burgess to join Matt Clarke in the heart of defence.

The Blues are once more without Ben Close (hamstring) and Dion Donohue (Glandular fever).

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Clarke, Whatmough, Brown, Walkes, Naylor, Lowe, Curtis, Hawkins, Chaplin.

Subs: McGee, Haunstrup, Pitman, Dennis, Smith, May, Casey, Burgess, Rose, Evans.