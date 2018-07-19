Walkes: I couldn’t turn down Pompey

Anton Walkes admitted he couldn’t turn down Pompey after he sealed a permanent move to Fratton Park.

The former Spurs ace - who spent the second half of last season on loan with the Blues - yesterday signed a two-year deal, with an option in place for a further 12 months.

His time on the south coast proved highly successful, with the 21-year-old making 12 appearances and scoring on his debut before his campaign finished prematurely following a hamstring injury.

His impressive performances at both right-back and in a holding-midfield role, though, ensured he was one of manager Kenny Jackett’s top transfer targets this summer.

Yet Pompey had to wait for Spurs to allow his much-anticipated exit.

Now on board on a permanent basis, Walkes admitted he was excited to be part of a club moving in the right direction.

He said: 'If you look back on last season, it would be hard to turn down that option and be part of it.

'The club is moving forward in the right direction, we've got a great group of lads and it's a good place to call home.

'I’m in a very good condition I'd say right now.

'I'm ready to go so it's just all about finishing off the last few weeks of pre-season and preparing for hopefully a very good season.’

