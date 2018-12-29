Walkes: Portsmouth character inspired Fleetwood triumph

Anton Walkes hailed Pompey’s character after a stirring second-half display over Fleetwood.

The Blues found themselves 2-1 down at the break, despite having opened the scoring through Ben Thompson.

Ched Evans’ controversial penalty had handed Joey Barton’s men the lead two minutes before half-time.

It was a decision which incensed Pompey, while earned Matt Clarke a first booking of the season following his challenge on Paddy Madden.

Yet Kenny Jackett's men responded superbly, aided by the 51st-minute dismissal of Dean Marney which turned the game.

Goals from Walkes, Brett Pitman and Jamal Lowe (two) subsequently secured a 5-2 triumph over the Cod Army.

And Walkes was delighted with the Blues’ fighting spirit.

He said: ‘If we want to get to where we want to at the end of the season, we are going to have to go through stages like that.

‘We've had a few unfortunate results recently, but this just shows we have that character and we finished strongly against Fleetwood.

‘We needed a little bit of luck after a few decisions didn’t go in our favour and it kind of balanced out. We made the most of it and are very happy to come away with three points.

‘From what I saw, Matt made a genuine attempt for the ball, you’ve got to throw your body on the line and obviously they then scored from the penalty the referee had given.

‘I’m not saying the decision was a bad one, it was just one of those things where sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t.

‘But we got the win in the end – and that’s what really matters.’