Walsall v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Check out our Pompey away travel guide for the trip to Walsall, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley.

The Pompey Supporters’ Trust, club and police will provide fans with help and advice as they follow the Blues on the road. For up to date match day information, follow @PompeyfcCop on Twitter.

• Ground: Bescot Stadium. Opened: 1990. Capacity: 11,300. Record attendance: 11,049

Pompey supporters will be travelling to Walsall’s Bescot Stadium, Bescot Crescent, WS1 4SA next Saturday.

The Saddlers moved to the ground – also known as the Banks’s Stadium – in August 1990 from their original home of Fellows Park.

The stadium has a capacity of 11,300 – all seated. Blues fans will be in the University of Wolverhampton Stand behind one goal. The club shop is located in the HomeServe Stand.

Anyone wanting to take a flag or banner into the ground is asked to email safety@walsallfc.co.uk for prior consent.

• Getting there: The stadium is located right next to the M6 motorway – in fact you can see it from just north of the RAC Control Centre.

Unfortunately, this stretch of the motorway usually has a large traffic jam on a Saturday lunchtime, so allow plenty of time.

Leave the M6 at junction seven and take the A34 towards Walsall – beware of the speed cameras on this stretch of the dual carriageway.

At the end of the dual carriageway, turn left at the Bell Inn pub into Walstead Road, signposted Bescot Stadium, Bescot Station Park & Ride.

Continue straight on this road for two miles, passing another pub called the Tiger on your left.

You will come to the Bescot Stadium and the entrance to the away end on your right.

• Parking: Parking for visiting supporters is available at the ground, behind the away stand, at a cost of £4.

The entrance to this car park is off Bescot Crescent – next to the Park Inn hotel – and is signposted blue zone.

There is also parking at the nearby Bescot Stadium Station at a cost of £2.

Please note the green zone parking will be locked two hours after the final whistle and any cars left in the car park will be locked in.

Alternatively, there is some street parking to be found off Wallowes Lane.

• By train: The ground has its own railway station, called Bescot Stadium, which is situated behind the away end – a few minutes walk from the venue.

Trains run there regularly from Birmingham New Street and the journey time is usually around twenty minutes.

Unfortunately, on Saturday part of the journey, from Tame Bridge Parkway to Bescot Stadium, will be by replacement bus, so allow extra time.

Trains run regularly to Birmingham New Street from London Euston and take about 90 minutes.

It is worth checking trains from London Marylebone to Birmingham Moor Street, as this is often cheaper.

The journey will take just under two hours and it is a short walk to Birmingham New Street for onward travel to Bescot Stadium Station.

• Eating and drinking: Subject to space, Pompey supporters will be welcome in the Saddlers Club just outside the stadium.

There is an entry charge of £2 and the club opens at 1.30pm.

There is a screen showing Sky Sports News and food such as pies and burgers on sale.

The nearby King George V pub, Wallows Lane, Walsall, WS2 9BZ, about 15-minutes’ walk from the ground.

It is situated opposite the Morrisons Supermarket, welcomes away supporters and serves food.

From the ground, walk out of the official car parks and down towards McDonalds.

Pass McDonalds on your right and take a left turn into Wallowes Lane.

At the end of the lane, turn left on to the main road and the pub is set back on the left.

The Park Inn hotel, Bescot Crescent, Walsall, WS1 4SE has a bar that admits football supporters and shows Sky Sports.

According to the Walsall website, only food or drink purchased from the Bescot Stadium may be consumed in the ground.

Walsall’s ground regulations do not allow supporters to take their own food or drink into the stadium.

And any food being taken in is likely to be confiscated by stewards.