Walton: Wigan haven't considered Cook's return ahead of Pompey trip

Christian Walton revealed Wigan haven't discussed Paul Cook's return to Pompey ahead of today's League One clash. (5.30pm).

The Liverpudlian left Fratton Park for the DW Stadium in June, less than a month after guiding the Blues to the League Two title.

Cook takes charge of his first game at PO4 since his departure in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

But Walton - who was linked with a move to Pompey last summer - insisted the Latics' only focus is on collecting three points

The keeper told Wigan Today: 'The players haven’t even spoken about that in the build-up.

'Obviously we know what a tremendous job he did down there, but we’re only focused on this game.

'We recovered on Saturday, flew down on Sunday, and we’ll be ready to go again.

'They had a game on Saturday, so that’s a day less preparation, but they’ll be fired up because they’re going for the play-offs.'