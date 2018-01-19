Warne welcome for Pompey boss as he makes Rotherham return

Paul Warne will shake Kenny Jackett’s hand when he returns to Rotherham.

The Millers boss believes Jackett’s return to his former club is no different to any other game, as he prepares to welcome him tomorrow.

Jackett is certain of a hot reception from the home crowd, after he left the club following just 39 days in charge in November 2016.

The 56-year-old arrived at Fratton Park the following June, paving the way for his first visit tomorrow since his exit.

Warne isn’t interested in the flak Jackett’s likely to receive, however, after working under him as fitness coach in his brief Rotherham tenure.

He said: ‘I really enjoyed working for Kenny Jackett, he was a good bloke. I learnt stuff on and off the pitch from him.

‘When we played at Portsmouth I spoke to him afterwards and it will be good to see him again and shake his hand.

‘I appreciate the situation, but for us it is just a game of football and that’s all we’re going to focus on.’

Pompey have sold 1,400 tickets ahead of the game with more available on the day for their maiden New York Stadium visit.

Warne said: Portsmouth are going to bring a lot of fans and that will make for a good atmosphere for our players to play in.’