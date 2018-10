KENNY Jackett thought Pompey deserved to run out 1-0 winners against Fleetwood Town.

The Blues boss praised his side’s performance.

Pompey v Fleetwood Town. Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘I thought it was a comprehensive and well-deserved 1-0 win.

‘I am pleased if it is going to be a tight game, and many are, that we get that quality moment.’