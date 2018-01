Have your say

POMPEY boss Kenny Jackett said his side did not do enough to earn a win in their defeat at Rotherham this afternoon.

The Blues conceded late to lose 1-0 and Jackett admitted the goal was frustrating.

Pompey conceded late to lose 1-0 at Rotherham. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Joe Mattock headed home deep into injury-time, leaving Pompey ninth in the League One table.