WATCH: Pompey players fight kitman and former Commonwealth Games super-heavyweight boxer Kev McCormack

Have your say

Watch some of Pompey's players box former Commonwealth Games super-heavyweight fighter and Blues kitman Kev McCormack.

After Kenny Jackett hosted a football tennis tournament during the pre-season tour of Ireland, the losing team of Dion Donohue, Tom Naylor, Louis Dennis, Oli Hawkins and Christian Burgess' forfeit was to go toe-to-toe with the Blues stalwart at their Fota Island base in Cork.

Dion Donohue boxers Pompey kitman Kev McCormack. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Kev, of course, is a three-time ABA champion and was the flag-bearer for Wales at the 1994 Commonwealth Games.

See how Jackett's troops fared by watching our video above...