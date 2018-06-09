Welcome to Pompey, Ronan – there is an expectation to deliver

Have your say

They say good things come to those who wait.

And that’s exactly what Pompey fans will be expecting from their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The transfer saga of Ronan Curtis is finally over.

Despite Kenny Shiels’ insistence the forward wouldn’t be moving to Fratton Park, he is now a Pompey player following the opening of the international window today.

Curtis played his last match for Derry City against Bohemians last night.

The 22-year-old will now have a few weeks off before reporting for Blues pre-season training on June 27.

And for both himself and Pompey, it is imperative he hits the ground running.

Curtis has been purchased to remedy one of Kenny Jackett’s problem positions last season.

Although he can operate as both a striker and in the No10 role, his remit will be to plug the left-wing void.

It was a position that yielded nowhere near enough goals or assists last season as the Blues missed out on the League One play-offs.

Kal Naismith and Matty Kennedy were the main protagonists who failed to deliver. The two Scots managed just five strikes and four assists in the league between them.

In contrast, Jamal Lowe netted six times and created a further seven on the opposite flank.

Given how long the deal took to go through, the Derry manager scoffing at the idea of his player moving to League One, and Reading’s late interest, an involuntary weight has been placed on Curtis’ shoulders.

And that all comes with him having never played a Football League game.

For all of Shiels’ protests, the League of Ireland is by no means of higher standard than League One.

Granted, it’s a platform for many young talents, with European club football a possibility, but a move to England represents a step up in class.

Curtis will also be entering a full-time regime, coming up against players who train day-in, day-out on a weekly basis.

Yet to the London-born talent’s credit, there is plenty to suggest he will succeed at Pompey.

Shiels and Derry Journal reporter Simon Collins have both stated he can deliver in the Championship.

And although those comments can be taken with a pinch of salt, his Youtube highlights look promising.

The transfer fee in excess of £100,000 suggests Jackett believes the Donegal man can make the grade in League One, while he has Europa League experience under his belt, too.

Meanwhile, the League of Ireland has been a springboard for recent Blues favourites Enda Stevens and David Forde in the past.

One thing is for certain, though. If Pompey are to be promoted then Curtis will have a big part to play.

An increased number of goals and assists are required from the left wing – and he’ll be handed the majority of the responsibility to deliver.