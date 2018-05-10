What are the odds of Pompey winning the 2018/19 League One title?

Pompey's first campaign back in League One after four seasons in the basement tier of the Football League can be looked upon as a positive.

Kenny Jackett's side pushed for a play-off spot for the majority, before they petered out in the final weeks of the campaign.

Nevertheless, the Blues did sign off with a 2-0 win over Peterborough United.

And Pompey have done enough to impress EFL sponsors Sky Bet, who have installed them as third favourites to win next season's League One title at odds of 9/1.

They're also 3/1 to seal promotion to the Championship.

The final compilation of the 24 teams is still to be decided until after the League One and League Two play-offs are finalised.

Meanwhile, odds could change depending on how active clubs are in the transfer window.

Pompey have released their retained list, while Ronan Curtis is closing in on a move to Fratton Park.

Sunderland have been made 9/2 favourites, with fellow Championship relegated side Barnsley (5/1) just behind them in the market.

Sky Bet are confident the Blues won't be in the bottom four positions, offering odds of 16/1 for the Blues to be relegated back to League Two.

League One 2018/19 title odds

Sunderland - 9/2

Barnsley - 5/1

Portsmouth - 9/1

Luton - 14/1

Peterborough - 14/1

Bradford - 16/1

Oxford - 16/1

Southend - 16/1

Bristol Rovers - 20/1

Blackpool - 25/1

Burton - 25/1

Doncaster - 25/1

Fleetwood - 25/1

Rochdale - 25/1

Plymouth - 28/1

AFC Wimbledon -33/1

Walsall - 50/1

Wycombe - 50/1

Accrington Stanley - 66/1

Gillingham - 66/1