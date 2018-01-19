What ever happened to Pompey youngster Ryan Williams?

Pompey travel to Rotherham United tomorrow, where they’ll come up against a former prized-asset – Ryan Williams.

The winger signed for Paul Warne’s side last summer, with the Millers becoming his fifth club since departing Fratton Park in 2012.

Ryan Williams. Picture: Chris Etchells

We take a look at his career to date and see what route his playing days have taken after being highly-regarded among those at PO4.

The Blues recruited the then promising Australian from the ECU Joondalup Soccer Club in 2010 as a 16-year-old, with the talented youngster signing a two-year apprenticeship deal.

After a season at the club, the winger was fast-tracked into the first-team picture by manager Steve Cotterill.

He made his debut as a 17-year-old in a 2-2 Championship draw with Middlesbrough, coming on as a 63rd-minute substitute for Hermann Hreidarsson, and went on to make five more senior appearances for Pompey.

It was enough to impress the Fratton faithful, with hopes that he could be a star of the future.

But his talent also attracted interest from other clubs, and with the Blues struggling financially, he was sold to Premier League Fulham in January 2012 for £295,000.

Yet the Perth-born talent never quite kicked on how he would have hoped at Craven Cottage.

He registered just two Fulham appearances during his three-and-a-half year spell in the capital, spending time out on loan at Gillingham, Oxford United and Barnsley.

He signed a new deal at Craven Cottage in May 2014, but was soon on the move, signing for the Tykes on a permanent basis in 2015.

Game time was hard to come by at Oakwell, however, with Williams making 23 appearances over two seasons.

As a result, he joined Rotherham last summer, where he finally seems to have settled down.

So far this campaign, Williams has made 29 appearances for the Millers and scored four goals.

Last weekend, he was on target in Warne’s side’s 1-1 draw at Oldham.

Williams also returned to Fratton Park to haunt Pompey in the reverse fixture in September.

It was his through ball that set up Jon Taylor to net the only goal of the game in Rotherham’s 1-0 victory.

Now 24, the player has represented Australia at under 20 and 23 level but is yet to play for his country at senior level.