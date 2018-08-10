Whatmough: Pompey defence can help goals flow

Have your say

JACK WHATMOUGH believes goals are guaranteed with Pompey.

And the Blues defender feels the focus has to remain on defensive resilience as his side go to Blackpool tomorrow.

Pompey defender Jack Whatmough

Whatmough is confident the creativity will arrive for Kenny Jackett's team if they get it right at the back this term.

Pompey opened the campaign with a 1-0 win against Luton last weekend, with Jamal Lowe on target.

Jackett’s men were solid and delivered an impressive rearguard action against the Hatters.

But that appeared to be at the expense of their attacking impetus, with the Blues struggling for cutting edge.

Jamal Lowe scored Pompey's only goal against Luton

Whatmough is certain there is the quality in his side to open up teams, though, and the emphasis should stay on being resolute.

He said: ‘We’ve got to build on the Luton game now.

‘We’ve shown we’re defensively solid.

‘We’re going to need that away from home.

‘I just think if we’re defensively solid and keep a clean sheet, we’re guaranteed to score goals.

‘I don't think think we'll struggle to score goals. We’ll be okay.

‘So we need to be defensively strong.

‘It was a good start but it’s something we now have to build on going forward.’

Whatmough won the battle for a central-defensive starting spot with Christian Burgess against Luton.

The Gosport talent justified that decision by serving up a man-of-the-match performance alongside Matt Clarke

Now the target is to nail down the position.

Whatmough added: ‘With being injured, my main goal was to get through pre-season. I've done that.

‘My aim was to get through it and secure a place in the team in the first game.

‘I’ve done that, but I can rest on my laurels now. I can’t think it’s done, I have to keep building on that.

‘I have to keep building a relationship with Clarkey as well.

‘Hopefully, I can stay in the team now. Burge is a good player. He’s shown his class by not sulking.

‘He came on in a position which isn’t really his against Luton and gave it his all.

‘It was more like a defensive three because he stayed back and we saw the game out.

‘I was a part of it on the first day, but it’s a long season.

‘I need to stay injury free and look after myself.’