Who are Pompey’s play-off rivals’ games in hand against?

Peterborough United travel to Blackburn Rovers tonight and the result could have a significant impact on Pompey’s League One play-off aspirations.

The Posh sit ninth – one place and two points behind the Blues – ahead of their trip to title-chasing Rovers.

Peterborough have a tough run-in, though.

After their game in hand against Blackburn, they’re still to face Shrewsbury and Fleetwood, before travelling to Fratton Park on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, Scunthorpe also have one game in hand on Pompey.

They host Walsall on Saturday and then go to MK Dons the following week.

The Iron’s game in hand is tough, though, and host Plymouth on May 1 before Bradford visit Glandford Park on the final day of the campaign.

The Pilgrims are a point and a place above of the Blues in the table.

They could, however, be seven points ahead of Pompey come the end of the campaign.

Derek Adams’ men have played two fewer matches than Kenny Jackett’s side. Their games in hand are against relegation-threatened Rochdale and Scunthorpe respectively.

Bradford City’s play-off ambitions looked dashed after just one win in 15 matches.

However, following their 3-1 victory over Pompey, Simon Grayson’s side moved to 57 points and have five matches remaining.

Their games in hand are against MK Dons on Tuesday before they face Walsall on May 1, with both at Valley Parade.