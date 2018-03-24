Why Pompey boss didn’t move for Henry

Have your say

Kenny Jackett revealed he would have considered a reunion with James Henry if there had been a gap in his Pompey squad.

The Blues boss will come up against the winger tomorrow when his side welcome Oxford United to Fratton Park (4pm).

Oxford United's James Henry (right) and Peterborough United's Michael Doughty

Henry twice played under Jackett at Wolves and Millwall.

Their partnership proved profitable, with promotion from League One being achieved at both clubs.

Henry was linked to Pompey in the summer after being released by Wolves.

But Jackett opted not to sign the former England under-19 international because he already had Jamal Lowe and Gareth Evans as right-wing options.

‘James Henry is someone I know. He played for us at Millwall and Wolves,’ said the Blues manager.

‘Oxford have done well to get him.

‘If there would have been a gap it might have been different, but we have Jamal Lowe and Gareth Evans.

‘Wide right is a strong area for us.

‘James Henry is a good set-piece taker, a good striker of the ball and the ball flows through him very well.

‘He has a lot of quality in possession.’