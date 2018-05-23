Why some have blinkers on over Pompey recruitment

Some people have short memories.

The noise of chuntering at Louis Dennis’ arrival in some quarters smacked of a short-sighted view at Pompey’s early-summer business.

Jamal Lowe was an unknown to the majority of Pompey fans on his arrival

Dennis arrives on a free transfer from Bromley, quickly following on the back of the deal to land Derry City’s Ronan Curtis.

The fact neither name would immediately appear on the radar of most fans has contributed to some perceiving it as a lack of ambition over recruitment.

Of course, that puts Pompey owners in the firing line for supposedly doing things on the cheap.

It must be underlined that kind of sentiment only represents a section of support, both on social media and the wider world.

But any of the Fratton faithful who knew about Jamal Lowe when he signed for Pompey at the end of 2016, either watches a lot of National League South football or is a liar.

Yet, the 23-year-old has quickly become one of his team’s best performers – and biggest assets.

Dennis arrives for no fee after scoring 22 goals in all competitions, at a level which is no longer sniffed at with more and more sides now full-time.

Pompey, of course, also have a history of players stepping up from outside the league to make the grade.

It’s a no-lose punt from a manager who has stressed he is looking to scour the non-league game for rough diamonds.

And it won’t detract from Jackett also looking to add the experience he still believes the squad needs.