Win tickets for Pompey’s Carabao Cup game against AFC Wimbledon

THE NEWS has teamed up with Carabao Energy Drink to give five members of the Fratton faithful the chance to win tickets for Pompey’s clash against AFC Wimbledon next week.

Kenny Jackett’s troops host the Wombles in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, August 14 – and five pairs of tickets are up for grabs.

Danny Rose in action for Pompey against AFC Wimbledon last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

To attend the tie, Blues fans must correctly answer the following question;

Which player opened the scoring for Pompey in their 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park in League One last season?

The competition is now open and closes at midday on Friday, August 10.

To enter, email your answer to sport@thenews.co.uk or post it to The Portsmouth News, 1000 Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road, PO6 3EN.

Carabao will inform winners within 24 hours after the competition has closed.

Winners must confirm no later than Monday, August 13, and provide their address.

The competition is open to residents above the age of 18 living in the UK only.

Pompey will be hoping for a better run in this season’s Carabao Cup.

Last term, the Blues fell at the first hurdle. They suffered a a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Championship outfit Cardiff City.

Jackett’s men took the lead in south Wales when Bluebirds defender Sean Morrison diverted Kal Naismith’s cross into his own net before half-time.

However, Neil Warnock’s side were level early in the second period through former Pompey loanee Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

And it was another ex-Fratton player who netted the winning goal to dump Pompey out of the competition.

With the game looking like it was heading for penalties, Greg Halford popped up inside the box to tuck home the winner.

The Blues are bidding to reach the second round of the competition for the first time since 2015.

On that occasion, Paul Cook’s outfit were knocked out by Reading.

Chaplin handed Pompey a 40th-minute strike, before Nick Blackman and Garath McCleary both scored for the Royals in the second half.

