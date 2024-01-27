Port Vale v Pompey team news as nine out and three doubts

Pompey hope to continue their upturn in form when they travel to Vale Park to face Port Vale in their latest Sky Bet League One clash.

The Blues won 1-0 against Fleetwood Town last week thanks to an Abu Kamara goal and will be on the search to rediscover their form that has given them the lead at the top of the table. Vale didn't play last weekend as their game against Wycombe Wanderers was postponed and in their last match, it got abandoned against Reading because of a pitch invasion.

Preparations have been far from ideal for Andy Crosby's side but this week they beat off competition from several League One teams to secure the signature of Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore. Gore has made two first-team appearances for the Red Devils this week and might be afforded an opportunity this weekend. He is one of three signings from the Premier League this month after Rhys Williams joined from Liverpool and Jensen Weir arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Pompey themselves have done a bit of business as Myles Peart-Harris signed on loan from Brentford until the end of the season. A series of injuries as well as Kusini Yengi's continued involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with Australia has meant that John Mousinho has had to dip his toes in to the transfer market.

Both managers are having to contend with serious injury problems with some campaigns already ended whilst there are others who are doubtful for this weekend. Here's the latest injury and team news.

1 . Joe Morrell - a slight doubt Morrell was forced off at half-time against Fleetwood Town with an ankle injury. He is 'likely' to return after fears were downplayed.

2 . Joe Morrell - slight doubt (continued) John Mousinho said: 'Joe Morrell should be back in training on Friday after a nasty knock to the ankle against Fleetwood. 'He was struggling at the time and decided he would play through to half-time, playing an extra 10-15 minutes just to give us a bit more time to think about the change. "When he came in at half-time, he tried again to stand up, but couldn't put any weight onto it."

3 . Jesse Debrah - doubt Went off with an injury against Charlton Athletic at the start of the month. Missed the abandoned game against Reading and would have been out against Wycombe Wanderers had it not been postponed. Trained fully on Friday but might still be one or two question marks on his availability.